STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. – Henry County Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Police said Luke William Lewis was last seen on McCullough Road in Stockbridge. They said Lewis is a runaway.

Lewis is described as a 6-foot-tall white male with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

