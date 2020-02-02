JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a 17-year-old girl who they said suffers from multiple-personality disorder and has not been taking her medication.

Sincere Perkins was last seen Saturday night, Feb. 1, at 11 p.m., at her apartment in the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road in Jonesboro.

Perkins is described as a 17-year-old black female, standing 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

