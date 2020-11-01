CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen Friday evening when she was released from Southern Regional Hospital.
According to investigators, Beulah Janet Arthur was released from Southern Regional Hospital at about 6 p.m. Friday evening and transported by a private company to her final destination.
Police said she never arrived at that destination.
Arthur was last seen wearing a white gown and a green headscarf. Authorities advised that she suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
