CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen Friday evening when she was released from Southern Regional Hospital.

According to investigators, Beulah Janet Arthur was released from Southern Regional Hospital at about 6 p.m. Friday evening and transported by a private company to her final destination.

Police said she never arrived at that destination.

Arthur was last seen wearing a white gown and a green headscarf. Authorities advised that she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

