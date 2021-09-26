Atlanta Police looking for man who was last seen at his home days ago

Police day the 66-year-old man's roommate reported him missing.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who hasn't been seen for days.

According to a statement from the police department, 66-year-old James Creighton was last seen at his residence on Tuesday Sept. 21 in Midtown Atlanta at 120 Ralph McGill Boulevard. That is the address of a loft building located nearby several apartments and hotels.

He is described as being abut 6-feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Creighton was driving a black BMW 328i with the Georgia tag number RHN7407 the last time he was spotted, authorities said. Now Creighton's roommate has reported him missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.