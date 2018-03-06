ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing teen who hasn't been seen since May 31.

The Atlanta Police Department says 14-year-old Zacariyah Fontilus was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at the Dogwood Library off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway this past Thursday, but never returned home. The teen hasn't been seen since.

Police say Fontilus is 5'3" tall and weighs 119 pounds. She was last seen with black braids with purple streaks and wearing blue jeans and a black tank top.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they're asked to call 911.

© 2018 WXIA