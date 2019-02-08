CONYERS, Ga. — Authorities in Conyers are on the lookout for a teen who ran away from home and is now without important medication.

Police said that 16-year-old Takeisha Hunter was last seen leaving her home on Irwin Bridge Road on Thursday around 12 p.m. Police said Hunter is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Attention Deficit Hyper Activity Disorder. Police say self-harm is also a concern based on previous incidents.

Hunter was last seen wearing black capri-length tights and a maroon crop-top. She had her hair in what police described as a "high bushy ponytail." She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities haven't released where she may be heading or why she may have left home.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kendall Ham at 678-654-3203 or 770-929-4215. Detective Ham can also be reached at kendall.ham@conyersga.gov.

