Police search for missing 14-year-old girl said to have run away from Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl they said ran away from home on Wednesday.

The Clayton County Police Department said it is searching for Esterya Braceo of Stockbridge. They said she left her home on the 3000 block of Mt. Zion Road on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

They described Esterya as 5-foot-1, weighing 156 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. Police said she has several mental health diagnoses.