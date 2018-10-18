ATLANTA -- The search is on for an elderly woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said Virginia S. Vento, 86, was last seen October 17 at 1478 Allegheny Street SW, Atlanta around 12 noon. Her son reported her missing.

Vento was wearing a white sweater with light blue trim and black pants and was driving a White 2004 Toyota Matrix, FL tag N658NK.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

