JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old from Clayton County who may be a runaway.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officials issued a Mattie's Call for Kaitlyn Newton June 5.

Police say Newton was last seen on June 4 leaving her home around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Churchill Court in Jonesboro.

Officials say Kaitlyn has been diagnosed with Bi-polar Disorder and has expressed the desire to cause harm to herself in the past.

Newton is described as a black female who is 5'4" tall, weighs 98 pounds and has black hair and

brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweater and black leggings with gray sneakers.

It is believed that Newton is traveling without her medication.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Newton is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770477-3641 or to dial 911.

