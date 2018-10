WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office hopes the community can help track down a runaway teen from Woodstock.

Madelynn C. Peyton was reported as a runaway on Oct. 15 and was last seen in the Rose Creek subdivision, according to police.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 115 pounds with dark hair.

Anyone with information about Peyton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

