30-year-old woman with developmental disability missing in Clayton County, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 30-year-old woman whose family says suffers from several developmental disabilities.
Bionca Lindsey was last seen on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Police said she left her home in the 9600 block of Brown Road and hasn't returned.
Lindsey’s family told police she has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, has a partially under-developed brain and suffers from partial paralysis.
According to police, she is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a two-piece Army fatigue green sweatsuit.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information about Lindsey's whereabouts to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.