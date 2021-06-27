30-year-old woman with developmental disability missing in Clayton County, police say

Bionca Lindsey was last seen on Saturday around 7:30 p.m

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 30-year-old woman whose family says suffers from several developmental disabilities.

Bionca Lindsey was last seen on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Police said she left her home in the 9600 block of Brown Road and hasn't returned.

Lindsey’s family told police she has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, has a partially under-developed brain and suffers from partial paralysis.

According to police, she is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a two-piece Army fatigue green sweatsuit.