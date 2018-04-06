TUCKER, Ga. -- Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Tyler Hollenshead was last seen at his home on Clover Leaf Drive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, according to DeKalb County Police.

All that's known about his clothing is that he was wearing blue jogging pants, police said.

The boy is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at (770)724-7710

