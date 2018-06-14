MORROW, Ga. – Clayton County police are looking for a missing 34-year-old man diagnosed with Bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police said Dat Dao was reported missing from his home in the 6300 block of East Meyer Drive in Morrow around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials believe Dao is traveling without his medication.

Dao is described as a 5’5” Asian male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information on Dao’s location is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or to dial 911.

© 2018 WXIA