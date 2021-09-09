x
Missing In Georgia

He called his mother to say he was lost in the woods. His parents reported him missing after they said he didn't return home.

He reportedly told his mother he was "lost in the woods."

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police with the City of South Fulton are seeking help locating a 32-year-old man who was reported missing on September 5.

Jabari Glover was reported missing by his parents after they said he left for a walk in Cedar Grove Village but never returned.

Glover's mother is said to be the last person who spoke to him. According to police, he told her on September 6 that he was lost in the woods.

Glover is described as being six-feet-tall and weighing 190 to 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing sweat pants with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the City of South Fulton Police Department.

Credit: City of South Fulton Police Department

