HAMPTON, Ga. – Clayton County Police are looking for a 35-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and Bi-polar disorder.

Police said Lewis Thomson was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of Shelly Court in Hampton around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said Thomson does have schizophrenia and Bi-polar disorder and does not have his medication with him.

He is described as a white 5’11” male with black hair and brown eyes. Thomson was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saint baseball cap, black jeans, white and gray t-shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomson is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.

