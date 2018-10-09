COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to police, officers found 53-year-old Valerie Maynard's white Land Rover abandoned in the Pigeon Hill Parking area on Burnt Hickory Road near Old Mountain Road Sept. 5.

Authorities said the vehicle was unlocked and various personal items, including a cell phone and purse, were still inside.

Police said Maynard was last seen two days before that on Sept. 3.

The National Park Service searched the surrounding park area with the help of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, but they were unable to find any trace of Maynard.

Maynard has been missing since then.

If anyone has any information regarding where she is, they're asked to contact the Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

© 2018 WXIA