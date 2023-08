She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old who was last seen in July.

According to a post via X, the social media platform formally known as "Twitter," Lyhana was last seen on July 30 leaving the 3000 block of Ember Drive with a friend.

Authorities do not know what she was wearing when she left.