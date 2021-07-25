DeKalb police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

14-year-old N'Saviur Hobson was last seen near North Hairston Road and Central Drive in Dekalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen Sunday.

14-year-old N'Saviur Hobson was last seen near North Hairston Road and Central Drive in Dekalb County.

N'Saviur is 5'5," 134 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, he was last seen wearing a Jordan hoodie, khaki pants & a Fortnight backpack.