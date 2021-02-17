x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Missing In Georgia

Atlanta woman missing after going on online date has been found

Latishia Fiske had not been seen or heard from since Monday, when she left the home she shares with a friend, police said.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police say the woman has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Atlanta Police Department needs the public's help locating a woman who went missing after she likely went on date with a man she met online.

Latishia Fiske has not been seen or heard from since Monday, when she left the home she shares with a friend in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The roommate told police that Fiske's daughter also has not heard from her,  which she said is unusual.

Police believe the 38-year-old met a man on the Internet and agreed to go out on a date with him. They say she was last seen leaving the location around 6 p.m. to meet with the unknown man who appears to live a distance away from her home. 

Fiske was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tights and black Nike Sneakers. She is a Black woman described as 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact The Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Related Articles