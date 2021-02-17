Atlanta woman missing after going on online date has been found

Latishia Fiske had not been seen or heard from since Monday, when she left the home she shares with a friend, police said.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police say the woman has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Atlanta Police Department needs the public's help locating a woman who went missing after she likely went on date with a man she met online.

Latishia Fiske has not been seen or heard from since Monday, when she left the home she shares with a friend in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The roommate told police that Fiske's daughter also has not heard from her, which she said is unusual.

Police believe the 38-year-old met a man on the Internet and agreed to go out on a date with him. They say she was last seen leaving the location around 6 p.m. to meet with the unknown man who appears to live a distance away from her home.

Fiske was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tights and black Nike Sneakers. She is a Black woman described as 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds.