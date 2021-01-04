Have you seen him? Family desperate for help finding man missing since February

Union City Police say several law enforcement agencies are following a few leads to find Preston Grissom.

UNION CITY, Ga. — On April 1, family and friends flanked a podium at the Gathering Place Community Center, wearing shirts that bore Preston Grissom's face. The questions about his disappearance are mounting, despite the few leads Union City Police are following.

“He just does not stray from home, especially this long," Grissom's grandmother explained. "So, anything you can give us would be helpful."

Grissom, 29, went missing Feb. 10. His grandmother said she dropped him off with a friend around 1 a.m. near Stonewall Tell Road. Grissom's family has not heard from him since then.

Grissom's mother and sister spoke to the media Thursday along with his 11-year-old son, who teared up thinking about his father going missing.

“I was devastated when I figured out he was missing, and I just can’t bear with it," Grissom's son said.

Grissom lived in Clayton County, and police said he frequently hung out at the One Stop Food Mart on Riverdale Road. He worked at a warehouse in Douglas County. Officers - spanning several law enforcement agencies, including Clayton County Police, Douglas County Police and South Fulton Police - are assisting in the search for Grissom.

"We are actively working a few leads aggressively out here, doing all that we can to get some answers as to his whereabouts," Lt. Prentice Brooks with the Union City Police Department said.

Police said Grissom had little contact with anyone within the last seven weeks, but investigators would not go into detail about what leads they were following. Grissom did have a cell phone on him at the time of his disappearance, police confirmed.

Brooks said he could not rule out whether Grissom was in danger and said there was not a particular person they were looking for in his disappearance. When asked about the friend Grissom saw when his grandmother dropped him off, Brooks did not elaborate on whether police had reached out to the friend.

Grissom was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the words "All-Star" on it, joggers, and he was sporting a sponge haircut. He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 140 pounds.