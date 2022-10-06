20-month-old missing in Chatham County

Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County.

Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Deputies have done a drone and K-9 search, and have even shut down roads in hope of locating the child, according to the sheriff's office. Several other law enforcement agencies are now involved and have been assisting in grid searches.

Authorities have used a helicopter with heat-seeking technology, but have not been able to find Quinton. He has been missing for more than 24 hours.

The sheriff's office said they haven't issued an Amber Alert since there is no evidence the child was abducted but are still vehemently searching for the toddler.

"We know the disappearance of this child has hurt many hearts, and we know thousands of people are hoping and praying that he is found safe. We promise that we will update you as soon as we have any news," the sheriff's office said.