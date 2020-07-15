Man goes missing after leaving Fayette County hospital

Ramiro Diaz was last seen leaving Piedmont Fayette Hospital on the evening of July 10. He hasn't been seen since.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

They say Ramiro Diaz was last seen leaving Piedmont Fayette Hospital on the evening of July 10, but that he has not been seen or heard from since.

Police did not provide details on what Diaz may have been wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If anyone has seen this man or has any information on the whereabouts of Diaz, they are asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-461-4441 or Fayette County Dispatch at 770-461-4357.