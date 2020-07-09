Man diagnosed with schizophrenia not seen since Friday, police say

He left his apartment off Highway 85 at around 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 4.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 35-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia has not been seen since he left his home on foot last Friday.

Clayton County Police need the public's help locating Randy Smith II. They said he left his apartment off Highway 85 at around 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Smith is a Black male with black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.