Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta woman with dementia

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have issued a Mattie's Call - Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons - for a missing Atlanta woman.

Police said Raquel Ornelas Barlowe, 67, was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

According to police, Barlowe was last seen at 1073 Piedmont Avenue, near Piedmont Park, riding a multicolored bike.

Police described her as a biracial woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. She has black with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she has been diagnosed with dementia.