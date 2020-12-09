Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta woman with dementia

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have issued a Mattie's Call - Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons - for a missing Atlanta woman.
Police said Raquel Ornelas Barlowe, 67, was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
According to police, Barlowe was last seen at 1073 Piedmont Avenue, near Piedmont Park, riding a multicolored bike.
Police described her as a biracial woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. She has black with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she has been diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone with information on where Barlowe is is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.