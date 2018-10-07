ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Two decades after skeletal remains of an unidentified boy were found off a busy Interstate thoroughfare in North Carolina, officials believe they have finally determined what he may have looked like. Now, they're hoping someone will recognize him and help put a name to the face.

It was Sept. 25, 1985 when authorities found the remains of the boy in Mebane, a city in Orange County, North Carolina. Investigators found the boy's remains in heavy brush near a billboard along Industrial Drive, a service road just off the westbound lanes of I-85/I-40. Investigators determined the child had been dead at the location for several months.

Detectives were able to determine the boy was between 9 and 12 years old and was either Caucasian or Hispanic.

Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a new facial reconstruction for John "Mebane" Doe in an effort to identify him nearly 20 years later. What's more, chemical isotope and pollen testing have revealed that the boy was likely not from North Carolina, but from the Southeastern region of the U.S., most likely Alabama or Georgia.

Further tests point to the child being 4 feet, 11 inches tall with straight brown hair. The boy had no dental fillings, but some teeth had sealant placed on them to help prevent cavities and decay. He also had a slight overbite and his upper canine teeth were high erupting canines, commonly referred to as “fang teeth.”

Investigators said the child was found wearing Khaki shorts, socks, and black sneakers. A small amount of cash was found inside his pocket.

The new photo depicts what the boy may have looked like while he was alive.

If anyone has information about John Mebane Doe or believes they know who the child is, they are asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Orange County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office at 919-644-3050.

