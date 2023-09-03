Missing in Georgia | Reward offered to help find missing Gwinnett County 25-year-old last seen months ago

Selena Garcia has been missing since October.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta for information leading to the safe return of missing 25-year-old Selena Garcia, who was last seen in Gwinnett County back in October.

Garcia is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and straight brown hair with multiple tattoos – including a dark green marijuana plant on top of her hand, the numbers "503" across her fingers on her right hand, and "Maria" on the outside of her wrist.

Gwinnett County Police said Garcia was reported missing on the morning of Oct. 23, 2022, from her home along Dickens Terrance in Lilburn. The police department said the last time Garcia had spoken with her family, she had just bonded out of jail.

Authorities said Garcia has been known to frequent the areas of Lilburn, Norcross and Buford.

Selena's sister, Zaira Garcia, said she still holds onto hope that she will come home. She told 11Alive's Karys Belger she felt Gwinnett County Police had not done enough in the beginning stages to help find Selena.

"They treated it as if she just needed some time alone. She might have just needed a mental break. And I don't think someone that needs a mental break is going to be gone for this amount of time," she said.

At the time, police told 11Alive there are certain hurdles in investigating an adult's disappearance if they don't have evidence of a criminal act or an abduction.

11Alive reached out to Gwinnett Police about the case again on Monday. We will provide an update once we hear back.