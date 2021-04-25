Car recovered, 15-year-old girl still missing, police say

On Sunday, at around 9 a.m., she attempted to use the ATM inside CVS on Hogansville Road, police said.

FRANKLIN, Ga. — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran away and has not been seen since Friday.

Rhymedie Mayes left home Friday afternoon in a maroon Ford Edge that was reported stolen by her mother. It was recovered at LaGrange Mall on Saturday.

On Sunday, at around 9 a.m., she attempted to use the ATM inside CVS on Hogansville Road, police said.

Mayes is 5-foot-4, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray pullover, black leggings and black and white Nike tennis shoes.