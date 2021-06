He left his home in a silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with Georgia tag number P2446743.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a 51-year-old Flowery Branch man who has not been seen since May 13.

Ricardo R. Hatton was last seen leaving his home in a silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with Georgia tag number P2446743.

His family reported him missing on June 22. Police say he may be armed.