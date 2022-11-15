Police: Family worried, Homeless man missing for several weeks in Hall County

48-year-old Richard Parker and was last seen in the area of Clarks Bridge Road and C. Rogers Road in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a "BOLO" alert for missing 48-year-old Richard Parker.

Police said he was last seen in the area of Clarks Bridge Road and C. Rogers Road in Gainesville.

His family told police since he is homeless, it isn't unusual for him to go missing. But, the family said he has "never been gone this long."

Police said he has been missing for "several weeks".

Police described Parker with brown hair and brown eyes. They said he is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts is asked to contact the investigator for this case directly at (770) 533-7187.