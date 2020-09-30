Union City Police searching for missing teen who may be in danger

Union City Police said they are now actively following tips and leads until investigators find him.

UNION CITY, Ga. — The Union City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen, whom they believe may be in danger.

The department shared that Ricky Keith was reported missing.

Keith is 5'4" tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to police. He has black hair and brown eyes, and also has several distinct tattoos, police said, including one on his left arm that says "YFN" and one on the right that says "savage business." He also has a star tattooed above his right eye.