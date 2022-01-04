x
Missing In Georgia

64-year-old Riverdale man missing, not seen since November

Anyone with information on Kenneth Mack's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man from Riverdale, Georgia has not been seen in over a month. The Clayton County Police Department has since issued a Mattie's Call.

Kenneth Mack is missing, having not been seen since Nov. 28, 2021. Mack was last seen at his home on the 200 block of Shelburn Drive. Mack is a six-foot-one-inch 64-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 199 pounds. He has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Mack was last seen wearing a light read shirt, dark-colored pants and white tennis shoes. He regularly takes the MARTA bus towards Atlanta, police said.

Anyone with information on Mack's whereabouts is being asked to call Clayton County police at (770) 477-3550.

🚨🚨Matties Call for Kenneth Mack🚨🚨 On January 03, 2022, a family member of Kenneth Mack, entered Clayton County Police...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Credit: Clayton County Police Department
The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

