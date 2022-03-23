14-year-old girl missing in Clayton County, police say

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact police at (770) 477-3550.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has gone missing in Riverdale, and police are asking the public for help finding her.

The Clayton County Police Department learned Kiarah Webster left her residence at the 60 block of Montego Circle without permission on Wednesday. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 210 pounds, police said.

Webster was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants cut into shorts and no shoes.