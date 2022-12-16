Clayton County Police say they believe case of missing 11-year-old girl is human trafficking

Federal authorities are now also involved in the search for R'Kayla Briggs.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said Friday they believe that the case of a missing 11-year-old girl is a human trafficking case.

The department held a press conference in which they outlined how R'Kayla Briggs left home Tuesday afternoon. They said they believe she left with an adult, though they do not know anything about the identity of that adult.

Federal authorities are now also involved in the search.

Police believe she had been planning to leave home with this person - they said she had a packed bag and left through the back door..

"We do want you to know that we believe R'Kayla Briggs is in danger," Clayton County Police spokesperson Julia Isaac said.

They believe she is likely still somewhere in Georgia.