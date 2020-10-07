Have you seen him? He was reported missing in Clayton County

Officers said Robert Cowles left an apartment in the 5900 block Highway 85 Wednesday around 9 a.m. on foot.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Officers said Robert Cowles left an apartment in the 5900 block Highway 85 Wednesday around 9 a.m. on foot and hasn't been seen since.

Cowles, who police said has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and sandals.

He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 230 pounds. Cowles is 5'9" according to police.

Anyone has information pertaining to has whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.