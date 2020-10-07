x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

missing-in-georgia

Have you seen him? He was reported missing in Clayton County

Officers said Robert Cowles left an apartment in the 5900 block Highway 85 Wednesday around 9 a.m. on foot.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 29-year-old man. 

Officers said Robert Cowles left an apartment in the 5900 block Highway 85 Wednesday around 9 a.m. on foot and hasn't been seen since. 

Cowles, who police said has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and sandals. 

He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 230 pounds. Cowles is 5'9" according to police.

Anyone has information pertaining to has whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.  

Credit: Clayton Co. Police
Robert Cowles

OTHER HEADLINES

Atlanta mayor claims governor 'not doing enough' for Georgia, calls actions during pandemic 'irresponsible'

As COVID-19 spreads, RV vacations soar

Atlanta couple planning their wedding would be charged $6,500 to reschedule their date

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 9