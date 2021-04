He was last seen wearing green scrubs, brown boots and a brown hat.

ATLANTA — Emory Police need the public's help in locating a man who went missing Sunday morning from the hospital.

Robert Edward Jackson, who suffers from sever dementia, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on the 7th floor of Emory Hospital's Peachtree Building.

Jackson is a Black man, about 6-foot-1, 150 to 160 pounds and was last seen wearing green scrubs with brown boots and a brown hat.