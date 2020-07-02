GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police need the public's help to find a missing Gwinnett County man who hasn't been seen since July 2019.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Robert Huntley was last seen leaving his home on Princess Court near Lawrenceville on July 1, 2019.

His family members noted that the 52-year-old had not been acting himself before his disappearance. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt.

Now, police are hoping to find him and are asking for the public to help. If anyone has information to share in this case, they're asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

Gwinnett County Police Department

