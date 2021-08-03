Mattie's Call issued for Cartersville man not seen since March 2

According to Cartersville Police, Rodney Cornelius Cole has been missing since March 2

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville Police said they need help finding a man who has been missing since last week. They have since issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's statewide alert for missing elderly people and those with disabilities.

According to Cartersville Police, Rodney Cornelius Cole has been missing since March 2. Cole, according to police, has a diminished mental capacity and suffers from seizures.

Cole is known to frequent the Old Mill Road area, they said.

Police said Cole is 50 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-4 inches tall, and weighs just under 200 pounds, according to police.

Cole was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, police said.