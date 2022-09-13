78-year-old woman with dementia missing in Henry County

Rosa Elia Jackson was last seen walking on Dutchtown Road towards Mount Carmel Road.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County wants the public to look out for an older woman with dementia who went missing on Tuesday.

Rosa Elia Jackson, who is 78 years old, walked away from a Gardenias Assisted Living Center in Henry County. She was last seen walking on Dutchtown Road towards Mount Carmel Road, according to the police department.

Officers said around 2 p.m., they arrived at the center to gather information about Jackson.