Roswell Police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

Sherra was last seen at her home on Saturday.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in Roswell are looking for a woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

The Roswell Police Department said Sherra Kropfl was last seen at her home in the 12000 block of Old Mountain Park Road near Heather House Roswell.

Police said Kropfl is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

They also said she left without her cell phone.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Lexus LA460 with license plate RLE6142.