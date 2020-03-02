CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a missing 75-year-old woman

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for Ruby Harris.

Harris was last seen walking near Oak Way in The Falls of Cherokee off of Sixes Road. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt with a heart on it along with pink sweat pants.

Harris is about 105 pounds and is 4 feet 8 inches tall. Deputies said she has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to contact the police.

Ruby Harris

Cherokee County

