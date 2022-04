Police say she is considered a runaway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old girl has not been seen since Monday, police said.

Yanairiz Rojas, who DeKalb Police said "is a runaway," was last seen near Sasanqua Court in Tucker.

She is 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. Rojas was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue sweats and black Converse shoes.