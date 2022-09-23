DeKalb Police ask public for help finding missing 81-year-old woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 81-year-old woman Friday.
Ruther Dewitt was last seen leaving her home around 10:30 a.m. Authorities said she was spotted on a neighbor's surveillance camera walking toward River Road.
Dewitt is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last wearing a blue ball cap, pink top and beige pants with a pink wallet.
If you see Ruther Dewitt, call the DeKalb Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (770) 724-7710.