DeKalb Police ask public for help finding missing 81-year-old woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 81-year-old woman Friday.

Ruther Dewitt was last seen leaving her home around 10:30 a.m. Authorities said she was spotted on a neighbor's surveillance camera walking toward River Road.

Dewitt is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last wearing a blue ball cap, pink top and beige pants with a pink wallet.