Police issues Mattie's call for missing Clayton County woman who disappeared nearly a week ago

MORROW, Ga. — Police in Clayton County need the public's help in their search for a 24-year-old woman who disappeared nearly a week ago.

Officers responded Monday to reports of a missing person on Nordic Drive in Morrow. During their investigation, they found out that Saahira Dundford had been missing since last Wednesday.

Police said that Dundford's family told them that she had a history of leaving home, but usually returns after a few days.

The 24-year-old has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses, according to officials.

She is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall and she weighs 177 pounds. Police said she also has black hair and brown eyes.

Dunford was last seen wearing gray and white shorts, black sandals, a black beanie cap and a flowered patterned backpack.

Anyone with information about where Dundford may be is encouraged to contact the department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

