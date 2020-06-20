He was last seen riding a yellow motorbike Tuesday evening. Now he's missing

Police said 17-year-old Sadie Turner left his residence of Wisdom Road in Fairfield Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A search is underway for a missing teen from Peachtree City who has special needs.

The Peachtree City Police Department shared that 17-year-old Sadie Turner left his residence of Wisdom Road in Fairfield Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said he was riding a yellow mini motorcycle, similar to the one pictured below. They said they believe it may be abandoned somewhere now.

Authorities said Turner has brown hair and blue eyes and is about 5' tall and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants with a red and blue shirt. He was also wearing checkered VANs shoes.

Police said they and Turner's family are concerned about his mental sate and his ability to take care of himself.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees either Turner or the mini bike is asked to call 770-461-4357 or 911 to report the information. They asked that special attention be paid to areas where a child may camp out in the woods and other areas.

The public can either message Peachtree City Police Department's Facebook page, email them at policepublicinfo@peachtree-city.org, or call 911 with any information.