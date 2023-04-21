Police need help finding 29-year-old woman with mental health illness

Samirah Jones was reported missing Thursday. Jones was last seen at 10th block of Upper Riverdale Road, which is near the Southern Regional Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help looking for a missing 29-year-old Riverdale woman.

Samirah Jones was reported missing Thursday. Jones was last seen on block 10 of Upper Riverdale Road, which is near the Southern Regional Medical Center.

According to officials, Jones was taken to the hospital because she was having a mental health crisis.

She was last seen running out of the front door to the facility at 10:02 p.m.

Police describe the 29-year-old as around 5 feet and 115 inches. They said she has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Jones was last seen wearing red pants, a white shirt, red fluffy sippers and a head scarf.

Anyone with information about where Jones might be is encouraged to contact the department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.