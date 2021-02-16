Police in Clayton County searching for 14-year-old girl

They said Samirya Blackwell left her foster family home on Monday night.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said they're searching for a missing 14-year-old girl after she left the home of her foster family on Monday night.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Samirya Blackwell left the residence on the 2000 block of Bethsaida Road in Riverdale.

They described her as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 218 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said she was last seen in a pink nightgown, black tights and an ankle monitor.