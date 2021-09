Police believe Samuel "Sammy" Mulatu may be a runaway case.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in Decatur said they're searching for a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen since leaving the Decatur High football game Friday night.

The Decatur Police Department said Samuel "Sammy" Mulatu may be a runaway case.

They described Sammy as 5-foot-9, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, gray shorts and a white hat.