13-year-old off medication reported missing in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County Police reported the missing teen on Tuesday afternoon near the 80 block of Oriole Drive in Jonesboro.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 13-year-old who police say ran away and has not taken his medicine in months is missing.

Clayton County Police reported the missing teen on Tuesday afternoon near the 80 block of Oriole Drive in Jonesboro.

Sanchez Latimore is a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes, police say. He is 5-foot-6 and about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with orange logo, blue skull hat, olive green backpack and black jeans.

Police said he suffers from ADHD. They said he hasn't taken his medicine since last year.