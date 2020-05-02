SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are searching for a 71-year-old woman who they said went missing Monday.

Authorities are looking for Sandra Walker, who they said was last seen in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road wearing a black sweatshirt, black and gray shoes, and a black head wrap.

Police said she suffers from a mental impairment.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact police.

Sandra Walker

South Fulton

