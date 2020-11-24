Daughter reports mom missing after no contact for more than 2 weeks

Sean Macklin was reported missing on Nov. 10 after her daughter, boyfriend, and supervisor said she was last seen five days earlier.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for help in finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.

According to police, Sean Macklin was reported missing on Nov. 10 after she was last seen five days early in the 100 block of Logan Street in Atlanta.

According to a police report, Macklin's daughter, who lives in Indiana, called police to report that she had not heard from her mother since Thursday, Nov. 5. She told police that her mother had been living at a senior facility off Logan street with her boyfriend.

Police went there to speak with him, and he reported "having relationship issues" with Macklin for the last three weeks, according to the report. He told police Macklin said she would be moving out Saturday morning before she left for work at a Piedmont Healthcare facility in LaGrange at 3:30 a.m. that Thursday. That was the last time he saw her or spoke to her, the report said.

On Sunday, one day after Macklin said she would be moving out, the police report said her boyfriend became worried because Macklin's phone was turned off and her car was still parked in the parking lot of the center with no obvious signs of distress. The report said he then tried to file a missing person's report but didn't have contact information for where Macklin worked.

Police were able to get in touch with Macklin's supervisor at Piedmont who told police the last time she saw the 56-year-old was after her shift on Thursday, around 4 p.m. Macklin's supervisor told police that she did not show up for work Friday, Saturday, or Monday, a "very uncommon" thing.

Macklin's supervisor added that she personally checked the surrounding hospitals to see if she may have been admitted but said there were no records of her being checked in.

Police are trying to find Macklin.

According to police, Macklin does not have any known medical conditions. She was last seen wearing hospital scrubs - possibly navy blue or gray - and a dark red coat. Police said she was also wearing an orthopedic boot on her left foot.